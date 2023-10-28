Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

