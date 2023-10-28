RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,923 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

