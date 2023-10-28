RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

