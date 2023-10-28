RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

