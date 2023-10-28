RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.36.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.