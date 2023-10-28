RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

