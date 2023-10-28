RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

