RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,880,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

