RFG Advisory LLC Buys 212 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

