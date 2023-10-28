RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,752,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 324,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 701,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

