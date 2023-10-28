Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.33 EPS.

Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,720 shares of company stock worth $1,038,780. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

