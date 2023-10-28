O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $924.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $925.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

