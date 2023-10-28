Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,889 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAS opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

