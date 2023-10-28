Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,308,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

AMD stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

