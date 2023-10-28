Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,317,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.