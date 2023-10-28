Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 548 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

