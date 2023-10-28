Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 93,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

