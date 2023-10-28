Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.