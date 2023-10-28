Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JXN opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

