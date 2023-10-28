ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.63-$12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ICLR opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $268.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

