Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $99,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

