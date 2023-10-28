Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

