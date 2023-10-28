Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.
View Our Latest Research Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.