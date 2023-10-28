Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.