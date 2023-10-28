Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 121217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heartland Express by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

