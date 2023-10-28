Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

