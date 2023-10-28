Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,288 shares of company stock worth $5,630,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

