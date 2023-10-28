Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 507 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

