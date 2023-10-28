Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.