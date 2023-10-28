Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

