Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,020 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 22,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 112,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 123,581 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

