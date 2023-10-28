Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average is $209.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.