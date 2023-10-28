Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 147,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $87.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

