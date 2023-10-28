Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.