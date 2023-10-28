Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,882,000 after buying an additional 681,736 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

