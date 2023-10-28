Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BFH opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

