Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.
Bread Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of BFH opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial
In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
