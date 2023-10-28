BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
