BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

