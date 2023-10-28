BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 238,371 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 238,371 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

