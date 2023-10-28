BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 206,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.7% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 69,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 250,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 182,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

