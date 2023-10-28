BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 16,331 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 446.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $162.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.87.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.76.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

