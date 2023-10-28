BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.62 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $361.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.83 and its 200-day moving average is $395.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

