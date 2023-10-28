BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

