BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 97,380 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 234,971 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.