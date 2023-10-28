BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 35,982 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.