BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 30,572 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Down 0.1 %

IDCC stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.