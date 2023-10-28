Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 8,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $289.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

