Bank of Nova Scotia Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

