Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,992 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $274,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.25 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

