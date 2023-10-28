Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $280,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $386.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

