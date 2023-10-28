Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of MSCI worth $288,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MSCI by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $129,578,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $476.19 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.87 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

