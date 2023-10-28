Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015,399 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Electronic Arts worth $261,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,844 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EA opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

